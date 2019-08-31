Saaho box office collection Day 1: Prabhas, Shraddha starrer mints Rs 24 crore

regional-cinema

The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer set the cash register ringing on the first day of its release as it minted Rs 24 crore in Hindi version

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in a still from Saaho poster. Picture: Shraddha Kapoor's official Instagram account

Prabhas, who left fans mesmerised with his performance in Baahubali, has surely put his best foot forward in his latest release Saaho which hit theatres on Friday. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer set the cash register ringing on the first day of its release as it minted Rs 24.40 crore in Hindi version.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first-day box office collection on his Twitter.

#Saaho has a superb Day 1... Prabhas’ superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers... Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total... Fri â¹ 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2019

Prabhas being the non-Bollywood hero and yet huge first-day collection is all the more proof how we have the quintessential Bollywood hero here!

Saaho marks as Prabhas's Bollywood debut and is surely turning out the biggest Bollywood debut ever and surely being hailed as a Pan India star with such great numbers in just Hindi version. For the movie, Prabhas admitted that he had to brush up on his Hindi-speaking skills before sharing screen space with a dominantly Bollywood cast — including Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunky Panday. "I don't speak fluent Hindi, but I can read and write it. My second language in school, in Hyderabad, was Hindi. So I speak, what I refer to as, Hyderabadi Hindi," he says.

Determined to get the nuances of the language right, Prabhas hired language coach Kamal Ahmad. "I had a special master on the set for me. We would keep rehearsing till my pronunciation was correct, and then shoot." Filming a multilingual meant that the makers would shoot every scene twice — while Prabhas would first deliver a shot in Telugu, he would then repeat the sequence mouthing Hindi dialogues.

Saaho's trailer has been received with a positive response for its over-the-top action sequences and also for the fire that Prabhas and Shraddha's chemistry has ignited. The trailer takes us through the high-octane action scenes and beautiful chemistry of Prabhas and Shraddha. While Prabhas looks every bit of a heartthrob, Shraddha is also killing it with her oomph factor in this one.

Saaho is being touted as the largest film of 2019 and has been made on a mammoth scale. Along with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho is directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar.

