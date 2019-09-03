Saaho box office collection day 4: Prabhas and Shraddha's film earns Rs 14.20 crore

regional-cinema

The Sujeeth directorial, Saaho saw a dip on its fourth day at the box office. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's film minted Rs 14.20 crore

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the song Baby Won't You Tell Me. Picture Courtesy/UV Creations' Instagram account

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho is going strong at the box office. The multilingual film's Hindi business was Rs 14.20 crore at the box office on its fourth day (Monday). The action drama has smoothly passed the Monday-test with flying colours. Monday is crucial for any film because weekends (Saturday and Sunday) are non-working days for most sections, and Monday being a working day, the film needs to have some really solid content to attract footfall.

This Monday, however, was different - it was a holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Also starring Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, and Mandira Bedi, the film easily crossed the Rs 93 crore mark in merely four days. With tomorrow's collections, the film might cross the coveted 100 crore mark in five days (these are Hindi version figures).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared Saaho figures on his Twitter account:

#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version.

Capturing the collections in a nutshell, Saaho collected Rs 24.40 crore on the first day (Friday), Rs 25.20 crore on the second day (Saturday), Rs 29.48 crore on the third day (Sunday) and Rs 14.20 crore on the fourth day (Monday). The figures come up to a total of Rs 93.28 crore.

Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma among others.

After Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, and now Saaho, Prabhas is being termed as a pan-India star. While Saaho is Prabhas' debut Hindi film, this marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu cinema.

Directed by Sujeeth, produced by UV Creations, Saaho released on August 30, 2019.

