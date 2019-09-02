Saaho box office collection day 3: Prabhas and Shraddha's film earns Rs 29.48 crore

bollywood

Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles released on August 30. The film's weekend collection is Rs 79.08 crore

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho's poster. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shraddhakapoor

Baahubali was Prabhas' first pan-Indian film but it was dubbed for the North audience. However, the actor considers Saaho to be his first Hindi film. Prabhas who was new to the Hindi language in terms of speaking underwent six months of training to acquire precision. The Sujeeth-directed multilingual has been shot in Telugu and Hindi and has been dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam by Prabhas.

Starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho released on August 30, 2019. The film (Hindi version) collected Rs 29.48 crores on its third day (Sunday). It opened at a record-breaking number of Rs 24.40 crore on its first day (Friday) and saw an upward trend on its second day by minting Rs. 25.20 crore (Saturday). This makes the film's total weekend collection stand at Rs 79.08 crores.

The trade analyst also compared Prabhas' earlier pan-Indian films' first weekend collections with Saaho. Baahubali: The Beginning opened at Rs. 22.35 crore, Baahubali: The Conclusion collected Rs. 128 crore and Saaho stands at Rs 79.08 crore.

At the trailer launch of Saaho in Mumbai, Prabhas admitted that working on Hindi was a tough affair and he had to polish his skills. Talking about this, the 39-year-old said that he only knows to read and write Hindi but not speak. "I don't speak fluent Hindi, but I can read and write it. My second language in school, in Hyderabad, was Hindi. So I speak, what I refer to as, Hyderabadi Hindi."

Saaho marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the Telugu cinema. The actress is not a sidekick in the film but has a full-fledged and shares equal screen space with Prabhas in the film. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, and a few others also play pivotal roles.

