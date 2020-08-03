Saaho director Sujeeth ties the knot amid COVID-19 pandemic

Filmmaker Sujeeth, who is best known for directing the Prabhas-starrer, Saaho, has tied the knot with fiancee Pravallika in a low key affair, amid the ongoing pandemic.

Several pictures from Sujeeth's wedding ceremony are doing the rounds on the internet. While the filmmaker dons a traditional dhoti-kurta ensemble, Pravallika looked graceful in a pink saree. A fan club of Prabhas shared some pictures on Instagram, have a look right here:

The couple got engaged in June. Fans wished the newlyweds a happy married life.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news