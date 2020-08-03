Search

Saaho director Sujeeth ties the knot amid COVID-19 pandemic

Published: Aug 03, 2020, 20:29 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Sujeeth, the man who directed Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho, has tied the knot amid the Coronavirus pandemic!

Picture Courtesy: Instagram Fan-Club/Prabhas
Filmmaker Sujeeth, who is best known for directing the Prabhas-starrer, Saaho, has tied the knot with fiancee Pravallika in a low key affair, amid the ongoing pandemic.

Several pictures from Sujeeth's wedding ceremony are doing the rounds on the internet. While the filmmaker dons a traditional dhoti-kurta ensemble, Pravallika looked graceful in a pink saree. A fan club of Prabhas shared some pictures on Instagram, have a look right here:

The couple got engaged in June. Fans wished the newlyweds a happy married life.

