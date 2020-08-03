Saaho director Sujeeth ties the knot amid COVID-19 pandemic
Sujeeth, the man who directed Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho, has tied the knot amid the Coronavirus pandemic!
Filmmaker Sujeeth, who is best known for directing the Prabhas-starrer, Saaho, has tied the knot with fiancee Pravallika in a low key affair, amid the ongoing pandemic.
Several pictures from Sujeeth's wedding ceremony are doing the rounds on the internet. While the filmmaker dons a traditional dhoti-kurta ensemble, Pravallika looked graceful in a pink saree. A fan club of Prabhas shared some pictures on Instagram, have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Sujeeth â¤ï¸ Pravallika Photography by @djpixels1 Happy Wedding @sujeethsign anna ♥ï¸ and #Pravalika ma'am .♥ï¸ðð Wishing you a Happy Married Life Anna. May God keep you & Pravallika ma'am together forever. . . . . . #Prabhas #SujeethSign #Director #SaahoDirector #Saaho #Sujeeth #Darling #PrabhasEra #ActorPrabhas #Tollywood #SaahoFans #ShraddhaKapoor #PoojaHegde #Prabhas21 #Prabhas20 #Darling #Rebelstar #PrabhasFans
The couple got engaged in June. Fans wished the newlyweds a happy married life.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe