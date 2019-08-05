Saaho: Neil Nitin Mukesh looks mysterious in this new poster

regional-cinema

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh plays an antagonist in the film, Saaho. The makers of the film released his look from the film in this new poster unveiled on Monday

The makers, UV Creations of Saaho shared Neil Nitin Mukesh's look on Twitter.

On Monday, the makers of the magnanimous Saaho released a new poster of the film. Through the poster, they introduced Neil Nitin Mukesh's look. Neil plays an antagonist in this trilingual film and as the makers, UV Creations shared Neil's look, they captioned the image as: "Swooning the audience with his mysterious look..Here comes our first character poster ft. @NeilNMukesh in a dashing avatar! #Saaho releases worldwide on 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho (sic)"

Dressed in a black shirt and brown jacket, Neil Nitin Mukesh looks fierce. Sporting a beard look, Neil looks dapper in black glares and gives you the antagonist vibe.

This is what the makers Tweeted:

The makers of Saaho released a romantic song from the film, titled, Enni Soni. The song is picturised on Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and has been penned and sung by Guru Randhawa. The female vocals have been contributed by Tulsi Kumar. The song has been shot in the picturesque locations of Stubaier Glacier - Top of Tyrol, in Finstertal Stausee Kühtai – Innsbruck and its Holiday Villages, Germany.

Watch the song here:

Saaho is being touted as the largest films of 2019 and has been made on a mammoth scale. Along with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Reportedly, Saaho is also being touted as the most expensive Indian movies made when it comes to set design. Sources suggest that it nearly took two years and Rs 65 crore for production designer Sabu Cyril to create Saaho's universe. A source from the creative team had earlier told mid-day, "Prabhas was keen on roping in Sabu Cyril as he had done a great job with the sets of Baahubali. Taking a cue from the makers of the Batman series who have created Gotham city, the director and Cyril designed a fictional city, modelled on Abu Dhabi. Cyril and Sujeeth hand-picked a team of 300 artistes, including visual effects artistes and digital compositors, for the task. With the skyline of the UAE capital serving as the blueprint, Cyril and the VFX team gave it a futuristic spin by way of spiral-designed buildings and neo-futurist architectural structures. The interiors were built from scratch by Cyril in Hyderabad."

Helmed by Sujeet, the film's action sequences have been choreographed by international stunt master Kenny Bates. Saaho was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, but the film has been postponed and is releasing now on August 30. Shraddha Kapoor's other film titled, Chhichhore was also being released on August 30, which meant, Shraddha clashing with Shraddha. However, Nitesh Tiwari and the makers of Chhichhore have postponed their film to September 6, 2019.

Also Read: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho's song Enni Soni crosses 15 million views on Youtube

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates