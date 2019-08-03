Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho's song Enni Soni crosses 15 million views on Youtube

regional-cinema

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in a still from the song. Pic shared by Shraddha Kapoor's official Instagram account

Enni Soni, the song from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho has set the Internet the fire. The peppy track has already crossed 15 million views on Youtube and the netizens are showering love over Prabhas and Shraddha.

Sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, the lyrics for Enni Soni are penned by Randhawa himself. The song has been shot at the most beautiful location of the Stubaier Glacier - Top of Tyrol, in Finstertal Stausee Kühtai – Innsbruck and its Holiday Villages, Germany. The song is complemented perfectly by Prabhas and Shraddha's flair and charisma. Their chemistry is awe-inspiring and the song's tune will make you sway for sure.

Check out the song here:

Saaho, touted to be one of the biggest films of 2019, has been created on a massive scale. Prabhas, who enjoys a pan-India appeal, has been paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is one of the most expensive Indian movies made when it comes to set design. Sources suggest that it apparently took two years and Rs 65 crore for production designer Sabu Cyril to create the universe of the film. A source from the creative team told mid-day, "Prabhas was keen on roping in Sabu Cyril as he had done a great job with the sets of Baahubali. Taking a cue from the makers of the Batman series who have created Gotham city, the director and Cyril designed a fictional city, modelled on Abu Dhabi. Cyril and Sujeeth hand-picked a team of 300 artistes, including visual effects artistes and digital compositors, for the task. With the skyline of the UAE capital serving as the blueprint, Cyril and the VFX team gave it a futuristic spin by way of spiral-designed buildings and neo-futurist architectural structures. The interiors were built from scratch by Cyril in Hyderabad."

Directed by Sujeet, the film's action sequences have been choreographed by international action master Kenny Bates. A UV Creations and T-Series production, the film's Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA Films.

Saaho will now release on August 30. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.

