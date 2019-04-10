Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu with Tomar Sisters at women empowerment event in Bhopal

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu stars in Saand Ki Aaankh, which is based on the life of the Tomar sisters

Taapsee Pannu, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. Pic/PTI

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are currently shooting for Saand Ki Aankh, a film based on world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, and the actor says she decided to do the project as the story touched her heart.

The film shares the story of the two women from Uttar Pradesh Chandro and Prakashi, played by Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar. While Chandro has more than 30 national championships to her credit, Prakashi is said to be world's second oldest shooter.

Taapsee Pannu and sharpshooters Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar were at a women's empowerment event in Bhopal.

In a media interaction, Taapsee Pannu said her role in the film is a taxing character both physically and mentally. "I spent a few weeks learning shooting. The most taxing thing was to get the body language of a 60-65-year-old woman right. They are Haryanvi but based out of UP, there is an interesting crossover of Haryanvi and Hindi of UP. But we had to keep it simple for the audiences to understand."

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and directed by debutante Tushar Hiranandani. Taapsee is also working on Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and Game Over in the south.

