Saand Ki Aankh Trailer: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar hit the bull's eye

When the first look of Saand Ki Aankh dropped on the internet, with the two leading ladies, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the roles of octogenarian sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandra Tomar respectively, the poster surprisingly received mixed reactions on social media. There was a section of the audience that felt the actors were not looking believable in their characters with those prosthetics. Many argued the makers should have cast actors closer to the age of the sisters, like Shabana Azmi and Seema Pahwa.

Pannu, surprised at the criticism, stated how nobody questions Bollywood actors when they play characters half their ages. Now, the trailer of the film has dropped and it looks fiery and ferocious, with both Pannu and Pednekar hitting the bull's eye, just like how the title of the film suggests. Check it out:

Based in the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, Saand Ki Aankh chronicles the journey of two of the oldest sharpshooters in the world and how they fulfilled their dreams and never allowed their age to bog them down. Age, as they say, is just a number. Writer and first-time director Tushar Hiranandani, who has been associated with films like Double Dhamaal, Housefull 2 and Grand Masti, seems to have chosen a subject that perfectly complements the world of Anurag Kashyap, who's the co-producer.

It's true to the milieu and the oeuvre Kashyap has often created and crafted with his cinematic outings. Films of such nature are high on vociferousness and are driven by unabashed and unapologetic writing. The film has been in the making for a while and is all set to release on Diwali 2019, i.e. the October 25, and clash with Housefull 4 and Made In China. After years, we'll have a three-way clash at the ticket windows on the festive season, and let's see whether the film hits the bull's eye at the box-office or not.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates