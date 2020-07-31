Saaz for hope

Search

Updated: Jul 31, 2020, 10:45 IST

Produced by Sur aaur Saaz (SAS), it's a two-day music festival that will feature 21 Indian classical stalwarts

Contribute to tabla maestro Anuradha Pal's Kala Ke Sangh. Produced by Sur aaur Saaz (SAS), it's a two-day music festival that will feature 21 Indian classical stalwarts and aims to raise Rs 37 lakh for 700 members of the industry.

On August 1 and 2
Log on to Facebook/SASevents for the concert; anuradhapal.com/kala-ke-sangh to donate

