Saaz for hope

Sign up

Contribute to tabla maestro Anuradha Pal's Kala Ke Sangh. Produced by Sur aaur Saaz (SAS), it's a two-day music festival that will feature 21 Indian classical stalwarts and aims to raise Rs 37 lakh for 700 members of the industry.

On August 1 and 2

Log on to Facebook/SASevents for the concert; anuradhapal.com/kala-ke-sangh to donate

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news