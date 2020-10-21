Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat attempts to pound out coronavirus on Jimmy Kimmel show

British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Monday arrived on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' with a magnifying glass to spot the coronavirus and a frying pan to knock it out! Baron was a guest on the late-night show to discuss his new film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a sequel to the 2006 mockumentary. Baron plays Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev in the film.

According to Variety, Cohen entered the house and sprayed the sets with liquid from a canister while announcing that Kazakh scientists had discovered a virus, from Wuhan in Israel. Cohen then went around the set with a magnifying glass and a frying pan, trying to pound the virus to death. Kimmel kept explaining to Cohen that his method won't work.

Kimmel was then subjected to a Kazakh plague questionnaire that started with a questionnaire related to jews. Later on, Irina Novak who plays Borat's daughter in the film arrived on the set. She enters and asks for Borat's pants and he promptly takes them off to reveal the trademark Borat thong.

"I have seen your film and it is wonderful," Kimmel told Cohen and Novak. "No one who loves you will be disappointed. It is miraculous and I hope that many, many Americans watch it," Variety quoted Kimmel as saying.

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' a sequel to the 2006 film 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"'(2006), will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

