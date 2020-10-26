Sachin and Binny Bansal's Flipkart Saga Inspires a Web Series

Recently The Book has won The Best Business Book Award.

The story of the book revolves around IIT graduates Sachin and Binny Bansal who started the company Flipkart out of their Bangalore apartment.

Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story, authored by Mihir Dalal will soon have a web series adaptation.

Producer Prabhleen Kaur, who has bought the rights of the book, said: "I am very excited to pick Mihir Dalal's 'Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story'. I think Indian audiences the world over are interested in such stories now more than ever."

"I was reading the book on the flight and when I landed I had to complete the book, so I sat in the lounge and completed it! It is such an intriguing content," Kaur added.

Producer Prabhleen Kaur

Author Mihir Dalal is thrilled. "The story with all its fascinating personalities and historic importance in India's startup world is tailor-made for the visual medium," he said.

The story of the book revolves around IIT graduates Sachin and Binny Bansal who started the company Flipkart out of their Bangalore apartment, and how a small business idea turned out to be a mega-successful internet company.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.