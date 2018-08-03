Sachin Pilot attacks Vasundhara Raje, says govt misusing public money for political yatra

national

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today accused Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of misusing public money for her political yatra beginning tomorrow.

The chief minister is scheduled to carry out 'Suraj Gaurav Yatra' from Charbhuja Nath temple in the Rajsamand district ahead of assembly elections. The 40-day yatra will cover all the divisions in the state. "It is a political yatra but the government is spending tax payers' money on it. The Congress will pose questions every day during the yatra and Raje would have to answer," Pilot told reporters here.

He said the Congress would keep an eye on the political event to watch if public money and government machinery are misused. "The party will complain to the Election Commission as and when required," he said. As per an order dated August 1, the chief engineer of the Public Works Department has formed a committee of four officers to make arrangements like tents, sound systems ,etc. at public meetings to be held during the yatra.

The Pradesh Congress Committee chief said the party has already covered 195 out of 200 assembly constituencies with booth-level programmes. "Public has rejected the BJP and there is anger against the chief minister who in the last four years did not meet the people," he said, adding, she should take out a 'Jawabdehi Yatra' instead of the 'Gaurav Yatra'.

Pilot also slammed her for not addressing farmers' issues. "Hundreds of farmers have committed suicide under the BJP rule. Their issues were not addressed. The party should answer that how many of the promises made during the last assembly elections were fulfilled. She lied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the promise of giving 15 lakh jobs has been fulfilled," he said.

He said that many cows died in Hingaunia gaushala and hundreds of temples were demolished under the BJP government in the state, "but for them, cows and temples are just political issues and they have nothing to do with their wellbeing". On Congress president Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to the poll-bound state, he said the programme would be finalised in a day or two.

