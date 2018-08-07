Sachin Pilot: BJP more concerned over Rahul Gandhi's wink than public issue

national

Sachin Pilot said the BJP-led NDA government had done absolutely nothing at the ground level in the last four years

Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday accused the BJP of being concerned over Rahul Gandhi's wink in Parliament and remaining silent on serious issues like lynching, poverty, farm distress and crime against women.

"Democracy has turned into anarchy. People are getting killed but the government doesn't care about that. They care more about winking," a release quoted him as saying at News18 India Baithak.

"The BJP is silent on serious matters like unemployment, starvation, poverty, crime against women, and farmer suicide but is still debating Rahul Gandhi's wink in Parliament."

Pilot, who is Congress Rajasthan unit chief, said that his party was sure of winning the Assembly elections in Rajasthan this year and that the Chief Minister's name would be decided after the polls.

He said the BJP-led NDA government had done "absolutely nothing" at the ground level in the last four years.

"Now, the BJP should not talk about the last 70 years but give an account of work done in the last four years. Till when will they drive the car while looking in the rear mirror? Where are the "acche din"? For the BJP, elections are a priority whereas for the Congress key issues are the nation, peace and progress," the Congress leader said.

The Rajasthan Congress chief also said that the Vasudhara Raje-led BJP government in the state had not performed well and so the ruling party will lose the Assembly elections.

As for Chief Minister candidate, he said: "We believe in progressing together. The CM candidate will be declared after we win the elections."

