Sachin Tendukar, Jasprit Bumrah react to Lasith Malinga's ODI retirement

Updated: Jul 28, 2019, 11:04 IST | mid-day online desk

As Lasith Malinga took retirement after taking last wicket against Bangladesh, Jasprit Bumrah and other prominent cricket personalities shared messages for the speedster on social media.

Lasith Malinga gets a gaurd of honour by the Sri Lanka players during his final ODI. (Pic/ Twitter)

Lasith Malinga brought curtains to his ODI career after the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The pacer known to have reinvented the yorker ball in ODI cricket has left behind his stamp on the shorter format of the game.

Similar to Lasith Malinga in more ways than one, Jasprit Bumrah says he will "continue to admire" the Sri Lankan pace ace, who ended his career in a blaze of glory.

Slinger Malinga rattled Bangladesh with a fiery spell in his final ODI, signing off in style with figures of 3-38 in Colombo. "Classic Mali spell. Thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so," Bumrah wrote on his twitter handle.

Lasith Malinga is admired by the whole cricketing fraternity for his impact on ODI cricket and they left no stone unturned to with the pacer on his retirement from the format of the game:

With inputs from PTI

