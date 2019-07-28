Sachin Tendukar, Jasprit Bumrah react to Lasith Malinga's ODI retirement

cricket

As Lasith Malinga took retirement after taking last wicket against Bangladesh, Jasprit Bumrah and other prominent cricket personalities shared messages for the speedster on social media.

Lasith Malinga gets a gaurd of honour by the Sri Lanka players during his final ODI. (Pic/ Twitter)

Lasith Malinga brought curtains to his ODI career after the first ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The pacer known to have reinvented the yorker ball in ODI cricket has left behind his stamp on the shorter format of the game.

Similar to Lasith Malinga in more ways than one, Jasprit Bumrah says he will "continue to admire" the Sri Lankan pace ace, who ended his career in a blaze of glory.

Slinger Malinga rattled Bangladesh with a fiery spell in his final ODI, signing off in style with figures of 3-38 in Colombo. "Classic Mali spell. Thank you for everything you’ve done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so," Bumrah wrote on his twitter handle.

Classic Mali spell ð¯ Thank you for everything you've done for cricket. Always admired you and will always continue to do so ð¤. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 26, 2019

Lasith Malinga is admired by the whole cricketing fraternity for his impact on ODI cricket and they left no stone unturned to with the pacer on his retirement from the format of the game:

The little prayer before his run-up. The little kiss on that white object. The slingy action. All for one last time in ODI cricket. Lasith Malinga for one last time in ODI cricket ðð±ð°#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 26, 2019

Lasith Malinga ends his ODI career with 338 wickets, as the 9th highest wicket-taker in the format; third highest for Sri Lanka! #ThankYouMalinga #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/dvRy80DTgj — Sri Lanka Cricket ð±ð° (@OfficialSLC) July 26, 2019

Congratulations on the glorious journey Yorker King #Malinga. There will never be another toe crusher like you again. Best wishes for your future endeavours. ð#LasithMalinga pic.twitter.com/Uf0iD3SHdL — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 26, 2019

Get those toes out with freedom, batsmen.



Happy retirement, Lasith Malinga! What a career! ð #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/JKZpjRlnYA — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 26, 2019

Congratulations on a wonderful One Day career, #Malinga.

Wishing you all the very best for the future. pic.twitter.com/RLeKIudyWl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2019

Another fast bowler calls it a day. Nothing but admiration for the mighty Lasith Malinga who is one of the greats of the white ball game. Big hearted, smiling and tough underneath the friendly air. A torch-bearer for the unorthodox. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 26, 2019

Congratulations Lasith Malinga . World cricket will definitely miss you in 50 over cricket ð. Go well champion #Malinga #champion #SLvsBAN pic.twitter.com/hQ9jVYqbLm — Upul Tharanga (@upultharanga44) July 26, 2019

