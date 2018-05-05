Sachin Tendulkar, Anurag Thakur launch sporting initiative

BJP MP Anurag Thakur and cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar yesterday launched 'Star Khel Mahakumbh' in the presence of 1500 athletes



BJP MP Anurag Thakur and cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar yesterday launched 'Star Khel Mahakumbh' in the presence of 1500 athletes. The event aims to attract participation of at least one lakh youth from Thakur's Hamirpur constituency. The athletes will compete in volleyball, basketball, cricket, football, kabaddi and athletics.

'I firmly believe that sports has the power to shape personalities and contribute immensely towards the holistic growth of an individual," said Thakur at the launch. "To ensure that the participation is not limited and the remotest of the village resident gets a fair chance to excel, the initiative has been designed in a manner that it seeks participation from youth across 5000 villages and 800 panchayats,' he said further.

Thakur added that over Rs 1 crore will be invested in the project over the next five years. Talking about the initiative, Tendulkar said: 'Sports can indeed play a pivotal role in shaping lives and such initiatives help in reinforcing this by providing platform to the budding talent." The registration will be done on grounds across panchayats from May 4-20.

