Sachin Tendulkar calls for stern punishment in Mumbai age-fudging cases

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar met newly-elected Mumbai Cricket Association president Vijay Patil as well as the Apex Council at the Bandra Kurla Complex club to share his thoughts on Mumbai cricket's progress.

In a two-hour interaction, Tendulkar primarily stressed on two aspects — zero-tolerance to age-fudging and introducing club tournaments for women cricketers. He felt if a cricketer is caught fudging his age at the U-14 level then he/she should be banned from the current age group and from the next age category.

Where women's/girls cricket is concerned, Tendulkar urged the MCA management to introduce more tournaments at the local level. Safety of players was another area that Tendulkar wanted fixed. "Sachin was averse to teams travelling by road at night and suggested that all road travel should be undertaken during the day.

And if women teams are travelling by train, there should be adequate security measures in place," a source said. Tendulkar also spoke on developing second-string sides for all Mumbai teams. He stressed on appointing "hard-working" and "honest" coaches while having the right kind of selectors is also important for the development of Mumbai cricket.

Tendulkar urged the MCA committee to work with their heart and soul to develop Mumbai cricket. "Having the right processes in place is important. Winning Ranji Trophy is not the only goal. If the processes are right, success will follow," Tendulkar is believed to have said.

MCA secretary Sanjay Naik said Tendulkar's suggestions were invaluable. "His suggestions will be implemented. Some of them are already in process. His main goal is to see Mumbai cricket get back on top," said Naik.

Ban on Musheer Khan lifted

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to lift the three-year ban imposed on promising U-16 all-rounder Musheer Khan yesterday. The MCA had slapped a three-year ban on the youngster on disciplinary grounds last December. However, following several pleas from his father Naushad, the MCA Apex Council decided to revoke the ban. Another player — Akhtar Shaikh — who was banned for life since he played a local tournament in Rajasthan under another name, will also be cleared depending on answers which the MCA have sought from him.

