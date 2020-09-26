Sachin Tendulkar: Deano Jones would've been a popular T20 player

Sachin Tendulkar has no doubts in his mind that Dean Jones would have been one of the "most sought after batsmen" if he were to be part of the T20 generation and called him a player well ahead of his time. The former Australia batsman died after a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel on Thursday. He was in India as a part of host broadcaster's commentary panel.

Tendulkar, who fondly remembered his on-field battles during the Australia tour of 1991-92, said he would be glued to TV set as a young cricketer when Jones batted. Such was his fearless style of play that he would have excelled in T20 cricket, felt the Indian legend. "He would have been hundred per cent one of the most popular T20 players without any doubt," Tendulkar said.

"Had there been an auction, Deano would have been a player much in-demand. He was an innovative stroke player, a fantastic runner between the wickets and a brilliant fielder, everything that you require for T20s," he added.

