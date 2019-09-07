Sachin Tendulkar in action against Pakistan during the warmup match between India and Pakistan's A team at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan Pic/AFP

On Saturday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed grief over the demise of former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, who passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in his hometown Lahore, Pakistan. Recalling his cricketing days against the former leg spinner, Tendulkar regarded Qadir as one of the best spinners of his time.

Remember playing against Abdul Qadir, one of the best spinners of his times. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/iu03d45sJ0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2019

In his tweet, Tendulkar paid tributes to the former cricketer and extended his heartfelt condolences to his family. Tendulkar, who had made his debut back in 1989 as a 16-year-old. Back then he had faced some of the best bowlers during his maiden tour to Pakistan. Back then, the Pakistan bowling lineup comprised of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Abdul Qadir.

During the 1989 tour, India played an exhibition match and in the same match, Tendulkar had hit Qadir for four sixes in a single over. In the exhibition match, the 16-year-old Tendulkar had managed to score 53 runs off just 18 balls. Also, in an over bowled by Qadir, the master blaster had managed to score 27 runs, including four sixes off Qadir.

Tributes have flowed in for former #Pakistan leg-spinner #AbdulQadir, who passed away late on Sept 6 night in #Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/JlgbnnAOpP — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 7, 2019

The sad demise of Qadir, who passed away due to cardiac arrest was confirmed by his son Salman Qadir, reports news agency PTI. Qadir was known as the dancing bowler due to his peculiar bowling style. The former leg spinner of Pakistan played 67 Test matches scalped 236 wickets. He also played 104 ODIS and managed to take 132 wickets.

With inputs from PTI

