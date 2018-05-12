Sachin Tendulkar meets 'Kamal' friend in Dharamsala

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who is currently on a holiday in Himachal Pradesh, posted a video on Instagram and captioned it, "Found someone here. A special friend. #HimachalDiaries."



Kamal Kapoor and Sachin Tendulkar

In the video, Tendulkar said he didn't expect to meet somebody in the hills. Later, he asked the fan to introduce himself. The fan replied, "My name is Kamal Kapoor. I am a Dharamsala local. When I got to know that my favourite cricketer is in Dharamsala, I ran up the hill for 2kms."

