IPL 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh react to Kieron Pollard's heroics against KXIP

The victory was the third in a row for MI and took their tally to eight from six games while Kings XI suffered their third defeat in seven games.

Stand-in captain Kieron Pollard's sensational 83-run knock put KL Rahul's maiden IPL hundred in the shade as Mumbai Indians pulled off a thrilling last-ball three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.

Something unusual happened at the start of the final over of the match. Ankit Rajpoot, who was bowling the final over, took a run-up till the crease, but stopped and winked at Pollard. This might have angered the big West Indian, as in the next ball Kieron Pollard hoiked Rajpoot for a huge six on the leg side.

From regular cricket fans to Sachin Tendulkar and Ranveer Singh, everyone was in awe of Kieron Pollard's single-handed effort to take Mumbai Indians to victory. Here are some tweets:

This innings of yours didn't surprise me, @KieronPollard55. The way you’ve been striking in the nets this season says a lot about your batting. I hope you add more such innings to your kitty, buddy.#MIvKXIP #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/YTlgtPWuG4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 10, 2019

Meanwhile Gautam Gambhir: " I Think Keiron Pollard is the ideal No.4 for India in WC"#MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/wnoya7EVnr — Yash (@imyash19) April 10, 2019

POLLARD THE MONSTER!!!!! ðÂ¤¯ðÂ¤¯ðÂ¤¯ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ what a stellar innings!!! What conviction!!! Best of the best!!! Captain for the day - leading from the front and inspiring!!! Brilliant !!! ðÂÂÂ #MIvKXIP — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 10, 2019

Classiest moment of this IPL has to be Rajpoot withdrawing from his run-up & winking at Pollard before going for a sixer on a no-ball. Legend. — Vakkil Vandumurugan (@subjudiced) April 10, 2019

POLLAAAAARRRRDDD welldone big fella.. That’s pollard special ðÂÂªðÂÂ¥ @KieronPollard55 Enjoy your win brother.. congratulations @mipaltan vs @lionsdenkxip well done @klrahul11 brilliant 100 ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 10, 2019

He may not have the consistent scores, but this is why @mipaltan pay the big bucks for Pollard. He wins them games that they have no business winning. And one or two of those a season are more than enough..#MIvKXIP — Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 10, 2019

Add Keiron Pollard on the points table separately - He’s played like a team all by himself. WHAT.A.KNOCK ... One of the best in @IPL history!! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» #MIvKXIP #CricketLive — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 10, 2019

