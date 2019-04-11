IPL 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Ranveer Singh react to Kieron Pollard's heroics against KXIP

Updated: Apr 11, 2019, 12:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The victory was the third in a row for MI and took their tally to eight from six games while Kings XI suffered their third defeat in seven games.

Kieron Pollard and Ranveer Singh

Stand-in captain Kieron Pollard's sensational 83-run knock put KL Rahul's maiden IPL hundred in the shade as Mumbai Indians pulled off a thrilling last-ball three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.

Something unusual happened at the start of the final over of the match. Ankit Rajpoot, who was bowling the final over, took a run-up till the crease, but stopped and winked at Pollard. This might have angered the big West Indian, as in the next ball Kieron Pollard hoiked Rajpoot for a huge six on the leg side.

From regular cricket fans to Sachin Tendulkar and Ranveer Singh, everyone was in awe of Kieron Pollard's single-handed effort to take Mumbai Indians to victory. Here are some tweets:

