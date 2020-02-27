Search

Sachin Tendulkar rejoices 664-run stand with Vinod Kambli in school. See Post

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 10:53 IST | ANI | New Delhi

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches

Pic courtesy/Sachin Tendulkar's Twitter account
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday rejoiced the epic 664-run partnership with Vinod Kambli in the Harris Shield Trophy. Tendulkar and Kambli on February 24, 1988, shared a 664-run stand for their school Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's. Former Indian batsman Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "Doing what we loved the most. Remember that partnership quite vividly my friend."

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever, Tendulkar holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches. The left-had batman Kambli has 2477 runs in ODI career while he scored 1084 runs in 17 Test matches.

