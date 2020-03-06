Sachin Tendulkar to Kaur and Co: Just shut out that Lord's final loss

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had a word of advice for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team, who entered the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of Boria Majumdar and Nalin Mehta's new book, Dreams of a Billion—India and the Olympics Games, published by Harper Sport, at a city hotel on Thursday, Tendulkar stressed on the fact that teamwork is as important off the field as it is on it.

Two years ago, the Indian eves crumbled under pressure from hosts England and lost the ICC World Cup final (50 overs) at Lord's. Tendulkar said that defeat is best forgotten as they prepare to face hosts Australia on Sunday.

"Just shut out that Lord's defeat. Leave it out of your mind and don't take any pressure," said Tendulkar before quickly adding, "I know that's easier said than done because during the 2011 World Cup everyone who met me would insist that we have to beat Pakistan even if we lose to any other team."

Tendulkar continued: "But as a group, you must learn to stay together. Don't spend time with the outside world at this moment. Be with each other and be around one another all the time till that final and you will succeed."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates