Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Hardik Pandya wish Yuvraj Singh a happy retired life
Yuvraj Singh has called time on his sparkling international career for India and said he will not don the national jersey anymore.
Earlier on, India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh had called a media interaction at a plush South Mumbai hotel Monday, triggering speculations that he may announce his retirement.
Ex-cricketers, current cricketers, Bollywood personalities, business tycoons, the biggest of names took to social media to express their grief on Yuvraj Singh's retirement. Have a look:
One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019
Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019
What an innings Yuvi â¤ï¸ India will forever remember this ð #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/aax8Zm6Qmy— Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 10, 2019
Yuvi can. Yuvi did. Always.— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 10, 2019
Thank you, champion. International Cricket will miss a match winner like you ððð#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #SteppingOut #YuvrajSingh @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/xetSR10fE7
Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/CXmYxhxr2u— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 10, 2019
Suggesting titles for Yuvraj Singh now that he's retiring:— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 10, 2019
Singh is Kinng
Boss
Hero
Legend
Miss You Already
P.S. I Love You#YuviRetires
We will miss you on the cricket ground ðð½ð®ð³ #Yuvrajsingh pic.twitter.com/3k3j8oAEEq— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 10, 2019
Hey Yuvraj, You won the World Cup for us in 2011. I celebrated our victory for 48 hours, nonstop. Thank you for all the memories #Yuvrajsingh @YUVSTRONG12 I wish you all the best for your future Endeavors. Cricket will miss you. #TeamIndiaâ¯ #CricketMeriJaanâ¯â¯â¯ #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/74HVjUIPLz— Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 10, 2019
2007 ð— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 10, 2019
2011 ð
1 man ð®ð³
A million memories!
Thank you for everything, #YuvrajSingh! ð #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/WAaGjmqGdr
View this post on Instagram
What a fantastic career you have had Yuvi. You have come out as a true champ everytime the team needed you. The fight you put up through all the ups and downs on & off the field is just amazing. Best of luck for your 2nd innings & thanks for all that you have done for ð®ð³ Cricket. ð
