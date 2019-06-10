Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Hardik Pandya wish Yuvraj Singh a happy retired life

Published: Jun 10, 2019, 16:56 IST | mid-day online desk

Ex-cricketers, current cricketers, Bollywood personalities, business tycoons, the biggest of names took to Twitter to wish Yuvraj Singh a happy retired life after cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Hardik Pandya wish Yuvraj Singh a happy retired life
Virender Sehwag with Yuvraj Singh (Pic/ Virender Sehwag Twiter)

Yuvraj Singh has called time on his sparkling international career for India and said he will not don the national jersey anymore.

Earlier on, India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh had called a media interaction at a plush South Mumbai hotel Monday, triggering speculations that he may announce his retirement.

Ex-cricketers, current cricketers, Bollywood personalities, business tycoons, the biggest of names took to social media to express their grief on Yuvraj Singh's retirement. Have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I'll miss your hilarious expressions on the pitch Yuvi Paa ðð Have a happy retirement. You've earned it ð

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onJun 10, 2019 at 3:50am PDT

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

yuvraj singhcricket newssports news

Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from international cricket

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK