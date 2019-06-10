Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Hardik Pandya wish Yuvraj Singh a happy retired life

cricket

Ex-cricketers, current cricketers, Bollywood personalities, business tycoons, the biggest of names took to Twitter to wish Yuvraj Singh a happy retired life after cricket.

Virender Sehwag with Yuvraj Singh (Pic/ Virender Sehwag Twiter)

Yuvraj Singh has called time on his sparkling international career for India and said he will not don the national jersey anymore.

Earlier on, India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh had called a media interaction at a plush South Mumbai hotel Monday, triggering speculations that he may announce his retirement.

Ex-cricketers, current cricketers, Bollywood personalities, business tycoons, the biggest of names took to social media to express their grief on Yuvraj Singh's retirement. Have a look:

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

What an innings Yuvi â¤ï¸ India will forever remember this ð #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/aax8Zm6Qmy — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) June 10, 2019

Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/CXmYxhxr2u — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 10, 2019

Suggesting titles for Yuvraj Singh now that he's retiring:



Singh is Kinng

Boss

Hero

Legend

Miss You Already

P.S. I Love You#YuviRetires — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 10, 2019

We will miss you on the cricket ground ðð½ð®ð³ #Yuvrajsingh pic.twitter.com/3k3j8oAEEq — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 10, 2019

Hey Yuvraj, You won the World Cup for us in 2011. I celebrated our victory for 48 hours, nonstop. Thank you for all the memories #Yuvrajsingh @YUVSTRONG12 I wish you all the best for your future Endeavors. Cricket will miss you. #TeamIndiaâ¯ #CricketMeriJaanâ¯â¯â¯ #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/74HVjUIPLz — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) June 10, 2019

2007 ð

2011 ð

1 man ð®ð³

A million memories!



Thank you for everything, #YuvrajSingh! ð #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/WAaGjmqGdr — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 10, 2019

