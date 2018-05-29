Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali watched T20 final with Lata Mangeshkar

The T20 final was between Chennai and Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium



Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and Lata Mangeshkar

It was a super Sunday for melody queen Lata Mangeshkar as she had none other than cricket great Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali for company at home to watch the T20 final between Chennai and Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.

Yesterday, she tweeted the below picture and captioned it, "Namaskar. Kal bahut dino ke baad hamare ghar Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar aur unki patni Anjali padhaare. hum sabne saath baithke kal final match ka anand uthaaya. [After many days, we had Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali visit our house yesterday. We all enjoyed watching the T20 final together]." Wonder who Sachin was supporting.

