Sachin Tendulkar's coach Ramakant Achrekar dies in Mumbai at 86

Sachin Tendulkar's childhood coach who shaped his career Ramakant Achrekar passed away at his residence in Shivaji Park, Dadar

Ramakant Achrekar (mid-day archives)

Ramakant Achrekar passed away today at his residence in Shivaji Park, Dadar at the age of 86.

Ramakant Vithal Achrekar was born in 1932. Achrekar's playing career was not as distinguished as his coaching career. He started playing cricket in 1943. In 1945, he played club cricket for New Hind Sports Club. He also played for Young Maharashtra XI, Gul Mohar Mills and Mumbai Port. He played in only one first-class cricket match for all-India State Bank against Hyderabad in the Moin-ud-Dowla tournament in 1963–64.

He founded Kamath Memorial Cricket Club at Shivaji Park. He had coached & nurtured numerous cricketers, which includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit, Vinod Kambli & Pravin Amre. He had devoted himself to coaching, to uplift the Indian cricket standards. The club is currently run by his daughter Kalpana Murkar and son-in-law Deepak Murkar.

