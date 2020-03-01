Sacred Games star Elnaaz Norouzi's Mumbai house robbed!

February 29 was a difficult night for Sacred Games star Elnaaz Norouzi. She resides in Mumbai and lives in an apartment located at one of the better housing societies of the city. And adding to it, she stays alone. Little did she expect her house would be robbed.

It was completely dark, she heard something, immediately switched on the CCTV video footage and saw someone unknown. She tried calling the watchman through the intercom but to no avail. Since the guard didn't answer her phone call, she had to take the matters into her own hands and check who that intruder was. As the man came to her, she slammed the door and tried calling the watchman again who finally answered her call.

Unfortunately, by the time her call was picked up, it was too late as the man had run away. Her few essentials that were kept in a cupboard outside the house were robbed. Now it definitely can be a hand and glove problem with the watchman as these people mostly leave the gate open for these burglars to get in for some cash or valuables.

This incident comes as both shocking and disturbing! This raises a serious question on the security of such plush apartments. Although we are also thankful the actress didn't suffer any harm. Let's see what strict measures her society takes after this horrific incident.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates