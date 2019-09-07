Sad moment as our scientists worked day and night on Chandrayaan-2, says BJP minister

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza who was left emotional after Vikram lander lost communication with the ground stations said that the whole nation was feeling bad for the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza gets emotional while talking about #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/8jalouehKi — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

Raza, who broke down in tears said, "Last night, the whole nation was awake along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eagerly awaiting the successful landing of Chandrayaan-2. It was a very sad moment when the communication (with Vikram lander) suddenly got lost as our scientists had worked day and night for this mission," reports news agency IANS.

Raza who is the former Union Minister of State for Science and Technology also said that in the near future, Chandrayaan will land on the moon. The minister also congratulated ISRO scientists for laying a strong foundation for India's future space missions.

Raza also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words of encouragement and motivation tp ISRO scientist. While speaking about the same, the Union Minister said, "I have no words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he appreciated and consoled the scientists at such an emotional moment. Only a Prime Minister who has a large heart can do such a thing."

After the lander, Vikram was unable to send a communication signal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was escorted by ISRO chief K Sivan was seen consoling an emotional IRSO chief who was in tears after the much-anticipated lander deviated from the trajectory moments before its landing on the moon.

Although the communication with Chandrayaan-2 has been lost, the Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon.

