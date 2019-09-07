MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Sad moment as our scientists worked day and night on Chandrayaan-2, says BJP minister

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 18:31 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Raza said that it was a very sad moment when the communication with the lander Vikram suddenly got lost

Sad moment as our scientists worked day and night on Chandrayaan-2, says BJP minister
Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza. Pic/ANI

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and BJP leader Mohsin Raza who was left emotional after Vikram lander lost communication with the ground stations said that the whole nation was feeling bad for the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Raza, who broke down in tears said, "Last night, the whole nation was awake along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eagerly awaiting the successful landing of Chandrayaan-2. It was a very sad moment when the communication (with Vikram lander) suddenly got lost as our scientists had worked day and night for this mission," reports news agency IANS.

Raza who is the former Union Minister of State for Science and Technology also said that in the near future, Chandrayaan will land on the moon. The minister also congratulated ISRO scientists for laying a strong foundation for India's future space missions.

Raza also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his words of encouragement and motivation tp ISRO scientist. While speaking about the same, the Union Minister said, "I have no words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the way he appreciated and consoled the scientists at such an emotional moment. Only a Prime Minister who has a large heart can do such a thing."

After the lander, Vikram was unable to send a communication signal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was escorted by ISRO chief K Sivan was seen consoling an emotional IRSO chief who was in tears after the much-anticipated lander deviated from the trajectory moments before its landing on the moon.

Watch the heartwarming video of PM Modi consoling ISRO chief K Sivan

Although the communication with Chandrayaan-2 has been lost, the Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

lucknowuttar pradeshisroindian space research organisationnational news

I am an Indian first: ISRO Chief K Sivan's reply to Tamil channel is winning hearts online

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK