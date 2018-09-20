Sadak 2 Teaser: Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur in Mahesh Bhatt's film

bollywood

Mahesh Bhatt to return to direction with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2

Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt

Sadak 2, the sequel of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's 1991 hit film Sadak, has been locked for release on March 25, 2020. The film's starcast has also been announced by its makers. On Mahesh Bhatt's 70th birthday, Vishesh Films took to Twitter to announce that Sadak 2 will star Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt as the lead faces.

And interesting teaser is also out. Check it out:

Sanjay Dutt, also, took to Twitter, saying, "Thank you for giving me Sadak bhatt saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you! Proud to take this journey with you again Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. Sadak 2 on 25th March 2020. Looking forward to working with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. (sic)"

Pooja Bhatt shared on Twitter saying, "And he's back!To breathe new life into our souls and to breathe more soul into our lives.I thought b’days were about receiving presents Pops & there you go and turn that on it's head by giving us a gift instead-the gift of Sadak 2 and the privilege of being directed by you. Shukriya!"

Mahesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films are presenting Sadak 2, which is produced by Mukesh Bhatt. Earlier, Pooja Bhatt, who had starred in the original film with Sanjay Dutt, had said Sadak 2 will deal with the issue of depression.

Earlier, Pooja had spoken about the new film, and said, "We are making 'Sadak 2' in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt is a Drug Abuse Survivor), so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film. We have to make our point and we chose film as our medium because when you choose a mainstream format then your message goes deeper and wider," she added.

Well, it was Sanjay Dutt who initiated Sadak 2. Pooja Bhatt revealed, "He was the one who came to me and said 'why were we not making Sadak 2?'... On his request, I went to tell them (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) about Sanjay Dutt's urge and desire to work in this film... They have a connection which I don't think anybody has..."

Sadak saw Sanjay playing the character of a young man in love with a sex worker - essayed by Pooja - and fights against all odds to be with her.

