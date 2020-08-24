Sadak 2: The new song, Dil Ki Purani Sadak, is all about the ghost of the past

The songs of Sadak are still fresh in people's memories so the sequel, Sadak 2, has a tall order to live up to. Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction after 22 years and brings back Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The makers have now unveiled the new song of the album, Dil Ki Purani Sadak.

The song begins and ends with the montage of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt from the earlier film and how their romance blossomed and became impassioned. The song also shows a haunted and hurt Dutt remembering the love of his life as he has lost her forever. The ghost of the past still continues to scare him.

Have a look at the song right here:

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Makarand Deshpande, the film is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from August 28 onwards.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt, she will be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. The first one is with her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier slated to release on July 10 in cinemas, the thriller will now directly stream on Disney Plus Hotstar due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She then collaborates with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a drama called Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but could be postponed!

She then has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most ambitious films of recent times that will be made into a trilogy. This Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021! This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

