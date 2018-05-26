Sadio Mane sends 300 Liverpool shirts to Senegal village

In 2005 a 13-year-old Mane found himself in a similar position as the village turned out to watch Liverpool's Champions League final victory over AC Milan



Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has sent 300 Liverpool shirts to his home village in Senegal for fans to wear during Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid. The Liverpool forward — part of a fearsome front line alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino — expects Bambali to grind to a halt as the 2,000 inhabitants all stop to watch him play in the European showpiece.

"My family still live in the village. My mum and my uncle. They are all going to be watching. There are 2,000 in the village. I bought 300 Liverpool jerseys to send to the people in the village, so the fans can wear to watch the final," he said. In 2005 a 13-year-old Mane found himself in a similar position as the village turned out to watch Liverpool's Champions League final victory over AC Milan.

