Safe, across budgets plans for a Maldivian holiday

Skin diving at South Male Atoll, Maldives. India has an air bubble agreement with Maldives, allowing citizens to travel freely between without having to undergo on-arrival quarantine. Pic/Getty Images

Adventure

Tour & Taste

Relaxing

Educational

Ancient & Historical

After Dalgona coffee and sourdough, holidaying in the Maldives became the most flaunted social media activity last year. But, as we discovered, it doesn't need to be limited to super-expensive luxury holidays, which most of us can't afford. Much like Goa and Sri Lanka, these islands are now wooing all kinds of holiday-goers. Four pandemic vacationers tell you how to enjoy it in a variety of ways and budgets.

The ultra-luxury experience

Who: Riaan George, 38, lifestyle blogger

Where: Soneva Fushi

How did it feel: What they are trying to do at Soneva is promote sustainable luxury—or as they call it 'barefoot luxury'. The policy is 'no news, no shoes'.

So, the whole time you are there, you don't wear any footwear, and it sort of makes you feel connected to the earth. There is no plastic on the island, and no beef is served, as the carbon imprint of beef is high. Everything you use in your room—right from the pen at your bedside—is

naturally made, with either tree bark or coconut shell. It's also a mask-free environment, so it was liberating. The water bungalows are super luxurious, and the roof opens up so you can sleep under the stars.

COVID safety metre: You are whisked away to your villa as soon as you arrive, and the resort doctor conducts a test. Only when they get a negative report, you are allowed to roam the grounds.

Cost: Rs 4-5 lakh per night

Log on to: soneva.com

The diving holiday

Who: Karan Jhaveri, 30, music director

Where: LiveAboard

How did it feel: We got certified for diving in Andaman last year, and my fiancé and I wanted to repeat that experience. We had heard that the Maldives has a great under-sea life, so we picked it. We did the 'liveaboard' experience—where you stay on a boat the entire time. It goes to different diving spots, and you can get off at some ports. Our boat's name was Sachika, owned by an Italian girl, who has done over 5,000 dives. Every day, we experienced a different dive. We swam with a whale shark, and travelled to the bottom of the ocean. On the last day, we saw manta rays. We were all vegetarians, so they made vegetarian meals for us on the boat.

COVID safety meter: We got a test done before we came to the island, and before we returned to India. Masks are not mandatory outside, but one must wear them all the time when indoors.

Cost: Rs 1.7 lakh for 7 days (stay, diving and food)

Log on to: liveaboard.com

The couple vacation

Who: Devika Patel and Neil Chowdhury, 28; 34, brand-business strategist; producer

Where: Varu by Atmosphere

How did it feel: We chose this property as it was close to the airport, and offered good value for money as it included everything. We were there for a week, and we couldn't get enough of the place. We felt connected to nature and ended up appreciating the world around us. We were inside the water most of the times. It's perfect if you enjoy swimming or snorkelling. It took us two days to get over how blue the water was.

COVID safety metre: We had been infected a few months ago. We consulted with our doctor, who said we were clear to travel as our anti-body count was high. Many people we met had also had COVID-19 in the past. We were still very careful, and tested ourselves a couple of times while there. Since most properties have stringent internal protocols, it's safe.

Cost: Rs 50,000 onwards (includes food and activities)

Log on to: varu-atmosphere.com

The almost-budget holiday

Who: Rohini Ramanathan, 37, RJ and emcee

Where: Oblu Sangeli

How did it feel: Many people come to the Maldives and get upset because they realise it doesn't look like the way it does on social media. Do your research. Check with your resort if your room has a pool, jacuzzi. Does it open out to the beach? Is it a water villa? I would also recommend that you split the cost of the room with a friend or partner to make it affordable. It's a couple-heavy destination, so remember that before you come here. It has great food, so forget about looking good in a bikini and enjoy the cuisine.

COVID safety metre: "You forget that a pandemic is raging when you are here. It's a mask-free environment, and most resorts conduct their own tests. It's also easy to social distance here, and most activities are only meant for two people at a time, and there are partitions everywhere."



Cost: Rs 50,000 onwards per night

Log on to: oblu-sangeli.com

COVID-19 check in the Maldives

. All tourists must have a confirmed hotel reservation for their entire stay in one hotel (no change of address allowed). Proof of this will need to be submitted at immigration.

. Passengers must complete and submit a Traveller Health Declaration 24 hours before arrival at https://imuga.immigration.gov.mv/

. It is advisable to download the Maldives contact tracing app, TraceEkee, before travelling.

. Those travelling for tourism must have an RT-PCR negative certificate for COVID in English issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

How to get there

All major airlines, including domestic carriers like Indigo and Go Air, run flights to Malé. Fares start at Rs 10,000, and it takes around four hours to get there. Most resorts offer private transfers to and from the airport.

Want to hear from you

We are looking to visit and write about interesting places of stay and travel, near and far. If you wish to host us for a fair, engaging experience review, write to us at smdmail@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news