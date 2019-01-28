SAG Awards 2019: Glenn Close and Rami Malek win big for their performances

hollywood

Glenn Close won a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for her performance in The Wife, while Rami Malek won for his performance in Bohemian Rhapsody

Glenn Close and Rami Malek pose with their awards at Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Pic/AFP

Glenn Close has won a SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a film for her work in The Wife. This is Close's second SAG Award, and her first in 14 years. The actress beat fellow nominees Emily Blunt for Mary Poppins Returns, Olivia Colman for The Favourite, Lady Gaga for A Star is Born and Melissa McCarthy for Can You Forgive Me?.

Close told The Hollywood Reporter after accepting the award, "Oh my gosh, I am so proud to be in this union." She also thanked the cast and crew that worked on the film. The Wife is based on Joan Castleman, the wife of a critically-acclaimed author, who may or may not have been secretly writing his books for him.

The Best Actor award was taken home by Rami Malek, for his brilliant performance in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. While accepting the award, Malek said that he was surprised that he won and called the win an honour. He beat fellow nominees Christian Bale in Vice, Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Viggo Mortensen in Green Book, and John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman.

Malek thanked Freddie Mercury, member of the band Queen whom he portrays. He said, "I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life; being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire."

