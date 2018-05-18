Sagarika Ghatge wants Ranbir Kapoor to play Zaheer Khan in biopic

Wonder who Zaheer Khan thinks is best suited to step into his shoes



Sagarika Ghatge



Ranbir Kapoor



Zaheer Khan

Sagarika Ghatge wants Ranbir Kapoor to play hubby Zaheer Khan, if ever a biopic was to be made on the cricketer. She was asked about her preference at a recent event for Milind Ukey's upcoming bilingual (Marathi-Hindi) Monsoon Football, which marks Sagarika's return to the big screen. Wonder who Zak thinks is best suited to step into his shoes.

Sagarika Ghatge a few months back at an event said that her love for her husband and cricketer Zaheer Khan stems from the friendship they share and that he is the centre of her world. "Zaheer is the centre of my world. The love we have for each other stems from a great friendship and a deep connection. And rare Platinum is the perfect expression of the love I feel for my one and only," Sagarika said.

Sagarika Ghatge, popularly known for her role in the film Chak De! India, featured in Naseeruddin Shah-starring drama Irada, which released in 2017. Zaheer Khan, who had retired from international cricket in October 2015 after playing for around 14 years.

Also view photos: Sagarika Ghatge: The Chak De India girl is enjoying married life as Zaheer Khan's wife

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates