Sahil Khattar turns Mission Commander for The Expedition

Sahil Khattar

Youtube star Sahil Khattar has turned host for an Internet show called "The Expedition", which features 12 young voyagers who embark on a road trip across villages and small town India.

Created by Abhishek Talwar, founder of Beanstring app, the show lets viewers vote for their favourite contestant and also interact with them on a real-time basis, using the app.

Along the journey, at each destination, the voyagers are given a ‘mission' to complete by Sahil, the Mission Commander. Besides completing the task at hand, the voyagers also capture their experiences in the form of pictures and videos on their smartphones, which they then share on the app.

Each time these pictures and videos are viewed on the app, the voyagers earn Beans, and the one with the highest Beans earned at the end of the journey is the winner.

Sahil said: "This is a first-of-its-kind concept, and I am super excited to be an integral part of this show. The fact that the viewer has total control over which voyager they want should win, is awesome. We are leveraging the power of social media, where the viewer is an integral part of the decision making process."

"The Expedition", presented by Yamaha FZ25, and co-powered by ZTE Smartphones and Cadbury Fuse, is an 18-episode weekly show. It airs on Khatarnaak YouTube channel.

Of the show's concept, Talwar said: "Young people living in big cities have a perception of rural India that may or may not be true. 'The Expedition' is a platform for them to test their understanding. We are not judging them. We are just giving them a chance to see the truth for themselves, and in this process of exploration, hopefully embark on a journey of self-discovery."

