Sai Tamhankar does shramdaan on the occasion of Maharashtra Day

Sai Tamhankar

The beautiful Sai Tamhankar is not only dedicated towards her craft but also towards the society and the talented actress has once again played her part in bringing about a change by toiling hard in the sun, while the rest of us were enjoying our day off.

Yes, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the stunning Sai paid tribute to her motherland by doing 'Shramdaan' in a small village situated in the Koregaon taluka. Shramdaan is a voluntary initiative, started by Aamir Khan's Paani Foundation, where city dwellers make a trip to the villages and lend villagers a hand in building watershed structures.

Sai along with the likes of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and other like-minded citizens sweated it out in the hot sun and did grueling labor work for long hours for this cause that she strongly believes in. For the past four years, irrespective of her busy schedule, Sai has been religiously participating in this thoughtful initiative in order to make Maharashtra drought-free.

Just a few days back, the versatile actress had posted a video on social media appealing her fans and fellow citizens to join her in this noble work.

Speaking about her fantastic day, Sai said, "I am very happy that on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, I did my bit for my motherland. It warmed my heart to see that I was not the only one, but there were plenty of other concerned citizens who were also there to make a difference. Everyone really worked very hard today and I hope that more and more people join this cause. I also hope all these efforts help make Maharashtra drought-free soon."

