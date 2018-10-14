Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's new home has minimal interiors

bollywood

Fans may not get to see Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's home, but the ad will provide them with a glimpse

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan prefer clean minimalist looks for their interiors. So when Bebo was shooting for an air freshner brand, the makers replicated their home on the set — French windows, lots of sunlight pouring in and white dominating the upholstery. Fans may not get to see Saif and Kareena's home, but the ad will provide them with a glimpse.

On the work front, after winning hearts with his first-ever web series Sacred Games, the Nawab of Bollywood Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in debutant Gauravv K Chawla's Baazaar. The actor has rendered a variety of character sketches throughout his career and opens up about his role, Shakun Kothari in the film, as he finds it both challenging and complex. The character traces to be of a sharp, astute and money-minded merchant who knows his tricks to extract profit out of every business he undertakes.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates