Saif Ali Khan faces flak for lack of historical facts

Saif Ali Khan faced flak online when he claimed that he doesn't think there was a concept of India until the British arrived. In an interview to Film Companion, the nawab quipped, "I was excited to play the role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don't think it is. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one."

He was trolled on Twitter for criticising his film and his lack of historical facts. Author Tarek Fateh replied, "Yeah, right. French East India Company was about China and Vasco D'Gama went to Fiji (sic)."

Biographer Minhaz Merchant tweeted, "'Don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one', says #SaifAliKhan. There in fact was no concept of Britain till 1707 when England & Scotland formed a union called United Kingdom — 107 years after East India Company was incorporated."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan's latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been doing excellent business at the box office. The period drama starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in two weeks. Saif will next be seen in the romantic-comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman alongside newcomer Alaya F and Tabu.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates