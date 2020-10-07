Saif Ali Khan: I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with Ibrahim and Sara

Saif Ali Khan has found a different way to keep himself occupied during the entire lockdown period. From spending quality time with his youngest son Taimur Ali Khan to celebrating some family functions in an intimate manner, the Hum Tum actor has done it all. In fact, the duo also announced Kareena's pregnancy during the lockdown period. Before she goes on her maternity leave, Kareena made sure to complete the projects she has signed earlier.

Kareena shot some of her advertisements, completed her movie schedules, and also took care of her other duties before she pops. Saif, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, shared how he has been keeping up with his kids Sara and Ibrahim amidst the pandemic, and taking care after his wife and the youngest son as well.

Saif Ali Khan shared, "I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It's true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart."

The actor further continued, "If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can't make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can't do with Taimur."

"It's heartbreaking how easy he has taken to it. He keeps saying Coronavirus all the time and is constantly wearing that mask and is living in an adventure. Children are massively accommodating. The other day my wife Kareena and Taimur had gone to my mother-in-law's for lunch and I was all alone in the house. It made me think about how lucky I was to have them with me during this time of crisis. To be living alone at this time must be awful," he concluded.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 but true fame arrived at his doorstep in the form of Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 19 years. He then did films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

Now, he is all set to be a part of Adipurush, a multilingual film, and Tandav, a digital show.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news