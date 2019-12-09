Saif Ali Khan, Soha, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur celebrate Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday in style

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sharmila Tagore turned 75 on Sunday and the Pataudi family celebrated it in style by jetting off to Ranthambore National Park for a safari. Sharmila's children - Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their families - Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan took off for a jungle safari. A few pictures from the trip have been making a buzz on social media.

In one of the pictures shared by fan clubs, we can see Kareena, Saif and Sharmila enjoying the safari.

In one of the pictures doing the rounds, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and his nannies look set for a wildlife safari.

Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu painted his Instagram handle with pictures of various animals he had clicked during the safari.

Soha Ali Khan too shared pictures from the trip on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture in which she can be seen sharing smiles with her mother and husband, Soha wrote, "I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with Kunal... but I got to put my arm around this tigress here."

Soha posted another image in which her little daughter Inaaya is seen curled up in her grandmother's arms.

"Birthday pancakes," she captioned the image.

It seems Ranthambore is Sharmila's favourite place. Four years ago, she had celebrated her 70th birthday in Ranthambore only with her son Saif Ali Khanand daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

