Saif Ali Khan on Sara's relationship: If she likes him, he must be nice

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have reportedly parted ways after dating for a while. While the two of them never made their relationship official, their social media posts and frequent outings made it apparent that they were together. Now, however, news has surfaced that Sara and Kartik have called it quits to focus on their individual careers.

Sara's dad, Saif Ali Khan, recently spoke to ETimes about Sara's relationship and how he completely trusts her choice. He said, "In person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I'm sure he's (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice."

Isn't that sweet? Every child needs parents who believe in them and trust that their kids' decisions would be right. Speaking about Sara's acting skills and how she is as a person, Saif had said in an interview, "I thought she was really good in Kedarnath and making interesting choices within the scene. The thing I like the most about Sara, not as my daughter but as a personality, is her strong sense of humility and being down to earth that comes across that makes me support her and, I think, everyone feels that way."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a few film projects lined up, namely Coolie No 1 and the Love Aaj Kal sequel. Saif, on the other hand, will star in Jawaani Jaaneman this year that's slated to release on November 29, followed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where he reunites with Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He will also be seen in the revenge-drama Laal Kaptaan and another digital show after Sacred Games, Tandav with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

