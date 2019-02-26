Saif Ali Khan on Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior: Physical prep has been rigorous

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan on training in horse riding, sword fighting for his antagonist act in Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior

Saif Ali Khan says Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior gives him a chance to delve deeper into 17th century India. The Om Raut-directed venture has Khan play Udaybhan Rathod — the Rajput military officer serving in Aurangzeb's army — who took on Maratha general Tanaji Malusare in the Battle of Sinhagad.

Having read Sinhgad: The Astonishing Escalade of Tanaji and His 300 Marathas as part of prep, the actor says he is largely focussing on the script to understand his role. "I'm going by the written word. A chunk of the research has been done by Om, who has done a thorough job," he says.

The physical prep, that includes sword fighting lessons, has been equally integral to slip into the character. "Since it is an action-packed film, I was required to look leaner. I had to be adept in horse riding. The fact that I was coming straight off Navdeep's [Singh] film made it tad easier. The physical prep has been rigorous for this film."

Although he plays the antagonist to Ajay Devgn's Tanaji, Khan reveals that he chooses to view his character through the prism of his duty. "My character is the antagonist. But he just happens to be on the wrong side."

Having just wrapped up the second season of Sacred Games, he says, "After Sacred Games, I have been transported to a different era with this film."

