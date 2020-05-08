Saif Ali Khan recalls the time he was thrown out of a film for allegedly not showing enough interest

Saif Ali Khan may be a big name in the film industry today, but as a newcomer, he too had to experience rejection and struggle to get where he is today. Today, he is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, but when he first started out, he was kicked out of what could have been his first film! Don't believe us? Here's what Khan has to say!

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif recalled how he was thrown out of a film, Bekhudi, and how it was quite difficult to find his footing in the industry as a newbie who was just out of boarding school. He shared, "I have a vague memory of my first day on a film set. I was shooting a song for Bekhudi, with Rahul Rawail (director) and Kajol (co-star). I had to tear through fake cobwebs and emerge, singing a line that went, 'Chaahat Ki Raahon Mein, Kyun Itna Darti Hai'. I might just about pull it off today, but, back then, straight out of a boarding school in England, I was petrified."

Saying that he must have performed badly, Saif added, "Soon after, Rahul Rawail threw me out of the film, complaining I wasn't showing enough interest. That shot, I have to admit, was particularly appalling."

While Saif lost Bekhudi to Kamal Sadanah, he landed another project, a film titled Parampara. Speaking about technicalities in a film and how he is much better at the smaller details now than he was back then, Saif said, "I was pretty bad in Parampara, too, and my voice didn't help. Fortunately, there were several big names in the film, so either I must have stood out like a sore thumb or simply gone unnoticed. I still don't know which."

Well, it's hard to believe that Saif, the star that he is today, was quite the anxious newcomer back then! On the work front, the Laal Kaptaan actor was last seen in the comedy Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Alaya F and Tabu. The film did good business at the box office.

