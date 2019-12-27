Saif Ali Khan revisits Ole ole song for Jawaani Jaaneman

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Unlike his long hair that is best left in the '90s, Saif Ali Khan's chartbuster Ole ole holds as much charm today as it did upon its release in 1994. Not surprising then that the actor-producer has revisited the Yeh Dillagi track in his next, Jawaani Jaaneman, the teaser of which drops online today.

The reprised version is an ode to Khan's "jawani" days, says composer Tanishk Bagchi. "Since Ole ole is an all-time classic, the producers [Jackky Bhagnani and Jay Shewakramani] decided on recreating this fun song. Lyricist Shabbir [Ahmed] and I have worked on quite a few songs. While writing the lyrics for this track, he tried to retain the fun element. The idea was to the better the original song and enhance its feel."

Khan shot for the song at a suburban studio last week. Prod Bagchi for the star's reaction to the new version, and he says, "He loved our treatment." Nitin Kakkar, who is helming the romantic comedy that also features Tabu, adds, "Considering it became a cult song, there is a lot of pressure riding on us as we want the track to resonate with the audience the way the original version did."

