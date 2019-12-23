Saif Ali Khan, Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman release date preponed

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' preponed with yet another release date. The movie which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres earlier on January 31, 2020.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that the flick helmed by Nitin Kakkar has got a new release date. In the poster of the movie, the protagonist is seen lying in the bed with bottles of alcohol in his hands.

The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, who is quite the social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Revealing further about the movie, one of the producers Jackky Bhagnani had said, "A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that's exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir, with his unique talent to say the best of the stories in the most relatable manner, has truly made a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do."

Tabu, who previously was seen playing a negative character in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' will be seen essaying a refreshing role in 'Jawaani Jaaneman.'

"Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go," unveiled Tabu.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films

