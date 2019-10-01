Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan's final trailer is out and is totally bewitching

Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan is arguably one of the most exciting films of recent times. There have been two trailers so far and both had us hooked. The third and the final trailer is out too and it's all about revenge. Get ready to be blown and bewitched:

The film, directed by Navdeep Singh, who made the fantastic Manorma and NH10, has mounted this action-drama on an ambitious scale with luscious landscapes and breathtaking cinematography. Above all, it presents its leading man like never before, completely rugged and rustic as the Naga Sadhu, the kind of character the actor nailed with ease in Omkara.

War will get its due in terms of commerce right on day 1, and so will Housefull 4, let's hope Laal Kaptaan makes the right noise at the box office as it's possibly one of the bravest attempts by any mainstream actor in years. What we see in War and Housefull will continue in the future too.

On the work front, Khan will also star in Jawaani Jaaneman this year that's slated to release on November 29, which will be followed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where he reunites with Ajay Devgn and Kajol and is all set to be the antagonist. This historical drama releases on January 10, 2020.

