Saif's look can be shocking, says Go Goa Gone sequel directors

Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on how Saif Ali Khan will sport a different avatar in Go Goa Gone sequel

Saif Ali Khan in Go Goa Gone

In the five years since Saif Ali Khan's Go Goa Gone (2013) introduced the genre of zombie comedy in Bollywood, director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have often expressed their desire to helm a sequel. Now, the makers are ready to roll the project early next year. Tentatively titled Babaji Ki Booty, the second edition will see Khan reprise his role as Boris.

However, his look will be drastically different from the blonde hair-sporting, gun-toting avatar he flaunted in the first instalment.



Directors Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru

DK says, "The story kicks off five years after the first edition. We are trying to see how Boris may have changed in the interim." Nidimoru adds that they intend to zero in on his on-screen avatar by January.

"We have a few sketches drawn out and will crack the look by January. It could be something more mature or more shocking." The second instalment will see Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari reprise their roles. Reports suggest that they will be seen fighting aliens, this time around. Nidimoru says, " We'll head towards an unexpected direction again." ( From left) ; directors Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru

