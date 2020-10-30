Saina Nehwal enjoys Maldives getaway with hubby P Kashyap. See photo
Saina Nehwal shared photos from the beach, room, her dinner attire and more during romantic getaway with P Kashyap
India badminton star Saina Nehwal is busy enjoying some time off the sport and has decided to take a trip out of the country.
Saina Nehwal, who is one of the most active shuttlers on social media, recently shared some photos from her vacation diaries in Maldives. Saina and her husband Parupalli Kashyap are seen stealing away romantic moments during the sunset in Maldives. Here are some of the photos shared by Saina Nehwal on Instagram.
The first photo Saina captioned saying - Happy holidays... #maldivesislands #tajexoticaresort ... pic credit- @saipraneeth92. Yes, some photos were clicked by Saina and Kashyap's shuttler buddy Sai Praneeth.
View this post on Instagram
Happy holidays ððð... #maldivesislands ðð #tajexoticaresort ... pic credit- @saipraneeth92
Saina Nehwal then shared photos of her posing on the beach and wrote, "Holiday mood totally #tajexoticamaldivesresortandspa"
View this post on Instagram
Holiday mood totally ð¥°ð¥° #tajexoticamaldivesresortandspa â¤ï¸â¤ï¸
View this post on Instagram
She also shared what she wore for dinner.
View this post on Instagram
Dinner ð¥... #tajexoticamaldivesresortandspa ... pic credit - @amulya.gullapalli
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe