Saina Nehwal enjoys Maldives getaway with hubby P Kashyap. See photo

India badminton star Saina Nehwal is busy enjoying some time off the sport and has decided to take a trip out of the country.

Saina Nehwal, who is one of the most active shuttlers on social media, recently shared some photos from her vacation diaries in Maldives. Saina and her husband Parupalli Kashyap are seen stealing away romantic moments during the sunset in Maldives. Here are some of the photos shared by Saina Nehwal on Instagram.

The first photo Saina captioned saying - Happy holidays... #maldivesislands #tajexoticaresort ... pic credit- @saipraneeth92. Yes, some photos were clicked by Saina and Kashyap's shuttler buddy Sai Praneeth.

Saina Nehwal then shared photos of her posing on the beach and wrote, "Holiday mood totally #tajexoticamaldivesresortandspa"

View this post on Instagram Holiday mood totally ð¥°ð¥° #tajexoticamaldivesresortandspa â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onOct 28, 2020 at 5:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram ð¤£ð¤£ pic credit - @amulya.gullapalli A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) onOct 28, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

She also shared what she wore for dinner.

