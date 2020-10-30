Search

Saina Nehwal enjoys Maldives getaway with hubby P Kashyap. See photo

Published: 30 October, 2020 10:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Saina Nehwal shared photos from the beach, room, her dinner attire and more during romantic getaway with P Kashyap

India badminton star Saina Nehwal is busy enjoying some time off the sport and has decided to take a trip out of the country.

Saina Nehwal, who is one of the most active shuttlers on social media, recently shared some photos from her vacation diaries in Maldives. Saina and her husband Parupalli Kashyap are seen stealing away romantic moments during the sunset in Maldives. Here are some of the photos shared by Saina Nehwal on Instagram.

The first photo Saina captioned saying - Happy holidays... #maldivesislands #tajexoticaresort ... pic credit- @saipraneeth92. Yes, some photos were clicked by Saina and Kashyap's shuttler buddy Sai Praneeth.

 
 
 
Saina Nehwal then shared photos of her posing on the beach and wrote, "Holiday mood totally #tajexoticamaldivesresortandspa"

 
 
 
She also shared what she wore for dinner.

 
 
 
