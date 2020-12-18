Saina Nehwal, P Kashyap get mushy on second wedding anniversary

India badminton star Saina Nehwal has shared a sweet message to wish hubby P Kashyap on their second wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, she Instagrammed this picture (right) for her 1.5 million followers and captioned it: "Thank you for loving me for who I am...#happysecondanniversary #marriageanniversary #timeflies."

Meanwhile, Kashyap wrote: "Love always wins. No matter what is going on in our lives, I know that together we can accomplish anything. Happy anniversary to the woman who always has my back. #happysecondanniversary."

