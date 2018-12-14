Saina Nehwal ties knot with Parupalli Kashyap, says it's the 'best match'

badminton

Saina Nehwal took to her Instagram account to announce her marriage with Parupalli Kashyap

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nehwalsaina.

Badminton star-player Saina Nehwal took the netizens by surprise as she shared a wedding photo of hers with shuttler Parupalli Kashyap. Terming this marriage as the 'Best Match' of her life, she captioned the post as: "Best match of my life #justmarried. Styled by - @shravyavarma [sic]."

Dressed in a powder-blue and pink embellished lehenga, Saina looked beautiful and exuded radiance. On the other hand groom Parupalli Kashyap looked charming in a pink and white assymetrical kurta-pyjama. What stole the show were the garlands the couple exchanged! The couple got married in a private ceremony.

Talking about how this relationship blossomed, Saina had earlier said, "It was destiny. We are good friends ever since we started playing badminton. We have been to each and every tournament on the international circuit since 2004 when we played Junior World Cup held in Canada. Our parents knew since then that we are good friends"

The newly married couple trained under national coach Pullela Gopichand for more than a decade and their romance reportedly began in 2007. According to Saina, their parents never had any objection with this relationship.

"Our parents are with us and they agreed to this union," she said. It will be interesting to see how the duo goes about their married life while playing on the circuit. Saina has not even given it a thought.

Indian sport is full with instances of badminton couples — P Gopichand and PVV Lakshmi, Syed Modi ( deceased) and Ameeta Kulkarni and Uday and Sujata Pawar, whose son Anand, like his mother and father emerged an international player.

