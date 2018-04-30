Saina Nehwal's father shares adorable photo of Indian star shuttler

Indian star shuttler Saina Nehwal's father, Harvir Singh tweeted this picture yesterday of a much younger Saina

India's pride Saina Nehwal is quite a filmy person. The Badminton player not only enjoys watching films and is self admittedly a huge fan of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu. When asked at a recent event about her favourite actors in India, Saina Nehwal was quick to reply that she likes Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu. Saina Nehwal has expressed her fondness for the two superstars at various occasions and has also met both of the actors multiple times.

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy settled for bronze medals after losing their respective women's and men's singles semi-finals in the Asia Badminton Championship on Saturday.

